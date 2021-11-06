Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. 285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 78,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPRT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $213,231.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,205 shares of company stock worth $459,185. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $706.78 million, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

