Oppenheimer Boosts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $34.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

