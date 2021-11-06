Oppenheimer Comments on Cummins Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $18.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2023 earnings at $20.71 EPS.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share.
Shares of CMI opened at $237.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.22. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $216.41 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
