Oppenheimer Comments on Cummins Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $18.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2023 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Shares of CMI opened at $237.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.22. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $216.41 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.