Oppenheimer Weighs in on General Electric’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

General Electric stock opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.12, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $63.68 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

