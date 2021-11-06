OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OSUR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,665. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $15.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $696.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.14 and a beta of -0.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OraSure Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

