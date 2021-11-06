Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORC. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $805.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

