O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $651.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “O'Reilly has been generating record revenues since 28 consecutive years on the back of stable growth in the auto parts market and expansion of the store base. O'Reilly is poised to benefit from its dual-market strategy and a strong distribution network. Buyout of Mayasa Auto Parts, being O’Reilly’s first international expansion, bodes well. Raised full-year 2021 outlook further instills optimism. However, the company expects 2021 selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs per store to increase 8% year over year, which is likely to strain margins further. The firm anticipates inefficiencies in the distribution infrastructure, difficult labor environment and global logistics challenges to weigh on its near-term prospects. Price competition and high leverage are other headwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $645.27.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $638.08 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.33.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

