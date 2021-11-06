Origin Sport 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $398,072.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $398,072.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00135660 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019000 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

