Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

