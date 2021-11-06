Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock valued at $427,597,067.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $136,726,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $90,393,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $79,284,000.

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. 823,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

