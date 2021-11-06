Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 66,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,317. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $710.40 million, a PE ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.