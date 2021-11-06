Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 562,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

