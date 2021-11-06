OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.27

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.27 and traded as high as $50.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 1,417 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million. Analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

