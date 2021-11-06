Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $37.03 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

