Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,607. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

