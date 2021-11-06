PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in PagerDuty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,806 shares of company stock worth $9,698,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

