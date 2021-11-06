Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 825 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $230.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

