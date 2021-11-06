Paloma Partners Management Co Has $794,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,008 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $105,456,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $391.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.01 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.