Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Leidos were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

