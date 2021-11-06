Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 22,742 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $272.51 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $276.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $199.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.50.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,533 shares of company stock worth $3,212,287 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

