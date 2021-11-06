Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 48,865 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $168.55. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

