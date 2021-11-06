Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $137.43 and last traded at $136.53, with a volume of 7017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.27.

The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -155.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.