Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS.

PARR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 452,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The stock has a market cap of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,666. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Par Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Par Pacific worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

