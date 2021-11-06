Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $16.95-$17.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $16.950-$17.650 EPS.

PH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.75. The stock had a trading volume of 940,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $236.11 and a one year high of $330.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.81.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

