Parth Mehrotra Sells 5,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.47 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

