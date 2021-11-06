Patrick John Finn Sells 1,758 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $223,670.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $281,737.54.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $318,808.98.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.22.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.