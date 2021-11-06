Patrick W. Smith Sells 38,550 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total transaction of $7,111,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $182.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

