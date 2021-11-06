Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 16,229 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $2,514,034.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $158.64.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

