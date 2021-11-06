Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 381,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.71.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
