Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 381,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

