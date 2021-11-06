Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.36.

Paylocity stock traded down $11.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 776,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,023. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.25. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,536 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

