PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issues Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $50.21. 60,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,244. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.