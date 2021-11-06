PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issues Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $50.21. 60,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,244. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PC Connection stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of PC Connection worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

