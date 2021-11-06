PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,749 Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,811,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 89.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 505,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 129.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 435,235 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 44.6% in the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PASG opened at $9.57 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

