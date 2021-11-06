Peel Hunt Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

NANO opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.81 million and a P/E ratio of -11.78. Nanoco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.90 ($0.40).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.