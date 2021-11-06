Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 38.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,727.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,694.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

