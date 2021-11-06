Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PTON. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.73.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $30.42 on Friday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 83,359,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

