Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.75.

Shares of PPL opened at C$42.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.50. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$42.96.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.33%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

