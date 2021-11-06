Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

PEN opened at $285.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.35, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Penumbra by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 0.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,403 shares of company stock worth $18,018,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.