Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $285.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 663.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,403 shares of company stock worth $18,018,169. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

