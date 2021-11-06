Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.63. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $46.37. 1,110,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

