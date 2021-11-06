Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.69 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.55 or 0.00015765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,798,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,789,456 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

