Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.45

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 32909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

PGENY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pigeon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pigeon in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

