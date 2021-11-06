Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Ping Identity updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PING traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. 955,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PING. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ping Identity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Ping Identity worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.