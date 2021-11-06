Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:MAV opened at $12.03 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

