Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.30. 2,601,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $196.64.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

