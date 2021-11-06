PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Grace Reksten Skaugen Acquires 500 Shares

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PJT Partners stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.