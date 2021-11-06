PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Grace Reksten Skaugen Acquires 500 Shares

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PJT Partners stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

