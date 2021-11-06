Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.31 Billion

Brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.22 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $37.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

PAGP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 1,460,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,950. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after buying an additional 1,152,705 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after buying an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.