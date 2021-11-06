Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,608. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

