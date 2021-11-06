Playgroundz 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,211.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $262,790.08 and $1,211.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00083637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.54 or 0.07247845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.47 or 0.99890853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00022433 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.