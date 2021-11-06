Plian Market Capitalization Reaches $13.77 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Plian has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $114,751.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00254529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100181 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 868,378,136 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

