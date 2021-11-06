Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Posts Earnings Results

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Plymouth Industrial REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.410 EPS.

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.01. 293,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,776. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.